HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a Kealakekua residence, Hawaii Island police arrested 46-year-old Christopher Mundon on Wednesday.

Police said they recovered nearly a pound of cocaine, 345.9 grams to be exact, and various items of drug paraphernalia. The cocaine amounted to an estimate of $50,000 of street value.

A 2017 Toyota Tundra and more than $1,400 in U.S. currency were also seized by police.

At the end of the investigation, Mundon was charged with two counts of promoting dangerous drugs in the first degree.

Mundon’s bail is set at $100,000, with his initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday at the Kona District Court.