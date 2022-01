HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public’s help is needed to find witnesses and identify suspects in an alleged homicide that happened in Waipahu on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Police said a victim was found dead around 8 a.m. at the Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare office on Waipahu Depot Street.

The victim had fatal injuries from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.