Mugshot of Milton Kapule, provided by Department of Public Safety.

HONOLULU (KHO2) — The Honolulu Police Department and State Sheriffs are searching for Milton Kapule, a community custody inmate who left the Laumaka Work Furlough housing unit without authorization on Monday morning.

He was last seen near King and Kalihi Streets.

Kapule is serving time for Robbery and Promoting Prison Contraband.

He is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Inmates in community custody have pass privileges. Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for inmates that are either actively seeking or are already working in the community.

If you see Kapule, call 911 or State Sheriffs at (808) 586-1352.