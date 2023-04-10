HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are continuing their search for a suspect they said shot at a 20-year-old woman in Mililani Friday night and threw some type of chemical fluid at her.

Those who know the victim are shocked and are hoping for her quick recovery.

“They heard a pop and thought someone threw a firework,” said Johnny Ligsay, the victim’s trainer.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition with burns to her body.

Witnesses said, at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday the victim ran into a business hysterical and was covered in some kind of dark blue chemical fluid.

“We trained in the day at my gym and I was going to meet her at 5:30 to do abs and finish up her cardio and she came late so I ended up leaving early and then I don’t know what happened,” said Ligsay.

“She’s very strong, very positive mind and you know she’s very quiet and very humble so for something like this to happen,” he continued. “I don’t know. All I know is just got to pray.”

“I’m going to dedicate this show to her. You know I’ve done a lot of shows, but I’m going to dedicate it to someone who’s –” Ligsay said and then held back tears.

According to HPD, the victim remains in the hospital and the investigation is ongoing. Those that know the victim believe she’ll be back and better once she recovers.

Police added officers are continuing to interview witnesses, surveillance video is under review and they’re gathering more evidence.

“We’re praying for you again praying for your mom that god helps her heart and that everything is going to be okay,” said Ligsay.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the police.