HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said two vehicles were shot at in separate cases this weekend.

The first case is an attempted murder case where a vehicle was shot at on the H1 eastbound by the Punchbowl exit around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

The second case is a reckless endangering case where a vehicle was shot at on Farrington Highway and Kaukamana Street in Maili just after 1 a.m. Sunday, March 20.