HONOLULU (KHON2) — Assaulted and in some cases injured. It needs to be put to a stop.

Honolulu Police Department said an officer was punched while breaking up a large fight in Halawa Saturday and a 17-year-old girl was charged.

Over the weekend, HPD added that a female officer responding to a property damage call was punched multiple times by a 24-year-old man in Kakaako.

According to court documents, an officer was hit in the face with an umbrella while responding to a trespassing case at a Waianae store leaving him with a one-inch cut and stitches.

“If these suspects are willing to challenge officers then obviously they have no problem challenging the rest of the public as well or taking advantage of the rest of the public,” said Nicholas Schlapak State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers chapter chair.

According to Honolulu police, there have been 37 arrests for assault on a law enforcement officer this year so far. Last year, there were 76.

It’s not just Oahu, Hawaii Island police arrested a 21-year-old man on two counts of assault on an officer after police say. He punched two officers during a traffic stop in Kona.

KHON2.com was told the officers were not seriously injured and the department is glad it didn’t turn out worse.

Capt. Brian Prudencio, Hawaii Police Department Area II Criminal Investigation Division, said “We’ve had 22 arrests for assault on police officers, compared to same time period for last year, we’ve had 16 arrests.”

The police union said, the recent assaults on officers are not only alarming, but it can end up impacting operations.

“Sometimes officers are able to go back to work the next day or a few days afterward or sometimes they’re out for extended periods of time,” said Schlapak.

Officials said those who put law enforcement officers in harm’s way will be prosecuted.

Kelden Waltjen, Hawaii County Prosecutor said “it’s important that we hold people accountable for their for their actions. You know, it’s, you know, we want to make sure that we that our law enforcement officers ensure their safety.”