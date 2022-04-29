HONOLULU KHON2 — During the investigation of the death of 19-year-old Suliasi Pakileata in Waimanalo, police said that the incident was not a random act.

The incident was reported by Honolulu EMS at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. The victim was found in the parking lot of Shima’s Supermarket where he was pronounced dead by first responders.

A witness told police that while she was sitting in her vehicle she heard a single gunshot and saw Pakileata fall to the ground.

The Honolulu Police Department said that a firearm was then recovered at the scene. They are examining the weapon along with surveillance video and other evidence.