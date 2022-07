HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Haiku resident called the Maui Police Department after a Maui man was found unresponsive.

MPD arrived at the scene and determined the 54-year-old man was deceased.



Police officials said evidence to the body show possible signs of foul play.



A person of interest has been taken into police custody for unrelated charges.

The investigation is ongoing.