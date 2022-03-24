HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 62-year-old man is in custody after police said he made threats to different people in Waikiki while wielding a knife.

He was arrested just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

According to Honolulu police, the suspect armed himself with a knife and made threats in a common scheme against different people in the Waikiki area. Two men filed a complaint with the police regarding this incident. Police detained the suspect and recovered the knife.

The suspect was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening pending investigation, according to the Honolulu Police Department.