HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder in Haleiwa.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 9.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to HPD, the victim, a 36-year-old man got into an altercation with another person. During the altercation, the victim suffered stab wound-type injuries to his torso area which appeared to have been from a sharp object.

HPD said the victim was transported to the nearest hospital in serious condition.

So far, the suspect has not yet been located or identified. Honolulu police are investigating.