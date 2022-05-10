HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Emergency Medical Services transported a 56-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound in critical condition to the nearest hospital after being found near Halona Blowhole.

The incident was reported around 3:54 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10 near Sandy Beach Park. Kalanianaole Highway has been closed, westbound from Nawiliwili Street to Lunalilo Home Road.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said Kalanianaole Highway at Nawiliwili Street has reopened around 5:48 a.m.

Honolulu police are investigating.