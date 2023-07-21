HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has confirmed that the male suspect is in custody. There were no injuries, and his pending charges are terroristic threatening in the first-degree.

The City and County announced a road closure for Friday, July 21, 2023 that impacted the Kapahulu area.

According to Officials, Kanaina Avenue was closed from Kapahulu Avenue to Catherine Street.

The closure was also impacting Brokaw Street.

Officials said that a police investigation was active in the area.

This was in the vicinity of the Rainbow Drive-In. On their social media, Rainbow Drive-In said they were closed for the rest of Friday.

Officials were asking that drivers seek alternate routes and to avoid the area when possible.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Honolulu Police Department officers received a report of an armed male in an apartment. The male is barricaded in the apartment on the top floor of the building at Kapahulu and Kanaina avenues.

As a result, police shut down Kapahulu Avenue closing it between Ala wai and Date Street.

About a dozen or so SWAT, or specialized service division members, were seen at the building where the man was holed up.

The situation led businesses in the area to shut down.

The byproduct of everything was terrible traffic on a Friday night of all nights. Obviously, there were people trying to get into Waikiki.

Bottom line is, the situation pretty much led to all the roads being jammed up in every direction. Drivers were told that if you don’t have to head in that direction, then it’s probably best not to.

But if you have to head into Waikiki, then pack your patience because it’s probably gonna be a while before this is situation is cleared.