HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources (DOCARE) are investigating a burglary that happened at a state facility.

On Thursday, March 10, officials reported that it happened overnight at the Makiki Baseyard of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

DLNR confirmed firearms, ammunition, as well as state and personal property were taken. A Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) was later recovered in the Tantalus area.

This burglary follows another one at the DOFAW Hilo Baseyard that happened in November 2021. Officials stated two trucks, a UTV and a lift trailer were taken during that crime, which has all been found. However, officials added smaller items used by a forest restoration project were also taken but not recovered.

In January, Hawaii County police arrested two suspects in connection to the November 2021 break-in.

Anyone with information regarding the March 10 burglary should contact HPD or DOCARE at 643-DLNR. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips via the DLNRTip app.