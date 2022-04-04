HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the Iwilei area on Monday, April 4.

The incident happened at around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Sumner Street and Iwilei Road.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported treating a 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man for stab wounds. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to EMS, the woman suffered a stab wound to her forearm. The man was allegedly stabbed in his leg and middle of his body.