Police are investigating a fatal stabbing incident that occurred in the Kaimuki area on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services responded to the area of 2840 Kapiolani Blvd. on Wednesday at around 12 p.m. EMS reported that the male patient was allegedly stabbed with an unknown sharp object and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Honolulu Police Department later confirmed that the patient died.

Shortly after the incident, police closed two westbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard to conduct their investigation. HPD will be providing a statement at the scene later today.

EMS reported that the patient was approximately 30 years old.