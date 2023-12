HONOLULU (KHON2) — An aggravated assault investigation is under at Lanakila District Park after first responders said a 46-year-old man was found with multiple apparent stab wounds.

The incident happened just before 9:40 a.m. and when Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived they found the man with wounds to his thoracic area.

The patient was treated for life threatening injuries and was then taken to the hospital in serious condition.