HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parents at Honouliuli Middle School in Ewa Beach were notified in the morning on Thursday, May 5, about an “alleged threat to campus circulating on social media,” according to the Hawaii Department of Education.

According to the DOE, there is no imminent threat to the campus, and the school remains open. The school has also decided to excuse absences for the day out of an abundance of caution if parents decided to keep their child at home.

Honolulu police are investigating.