HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman in her early 30s was taken to the hospital after receiving a gunshot wound to her leg, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

On Sunday, Jan. 8 around 3:24 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department responded to an alleged attempted murder case in Maili.

According to EMS, the woman had a gunshot wound to her right leg.

She was transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.