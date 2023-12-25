HONOLULU (KHON2) — An unfortunate start to Christmas as a homicide investigation is underway in Halawa.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident took place early Saturday morning on Kamehameha Highway near Kohomua Street.

Police said just shortly before 4 a.m., they were called to a nearby hospital for a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken there by a private vehicle in critical condition but unfortunately he later died.

Further investigation by police revealed that the victim was in a passenger seat of a vehicle when a male suspect allegedly shot at him and fled the scene.

Police have opened up a second degree murder case and are searching for a suspect described to be around 5’5″ to 5’8″.