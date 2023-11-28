HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that they responded to a 911 call on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The call came in around 12:15 a.m. and took EMS personnel to the Liliha and Kapalama area of Honolulu on Makuahine Place.

According to EMS personnel, paramedics with EMS treated a 28-year-old male. The patient was treated for a stab wound that was identified to be in the upper torso part of his body.

EMS reported that the stab wound was due to an altercation, but the circumstances that led to the incident remain unknown.

EMS said they transported the 38-year-old male stabbing victim to a local area trauma facility in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department said they are investigating the incident and that no other injuries were reported in association with this incident.