HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Honolulu Police Department a 17-year-old boy was confronted by three male suspects demanding his money on Wednesday night.

Police said the suspects were holding a dangerous instrument as they attempted to rob the teen at around 6 p.m. in Nuuanu. As the boy tried to run away he fell down and the suspects assaulted him.

The suspects then fled the scene but did not get any of the teens property.

HPD said that the suspects remain unknown as they investigate the incident.