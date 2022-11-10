HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said an investigation is underway after a report of a possible explosive within a Honolulu home.
According to HPD, they were initially called for a separate incident at a Hala Drive residence at around 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said bomb technicians remained at the home to investigate until they announced that the scene was cleared at around 10:24 a.m.
Residents in the area were evacuated during the time of the incident.