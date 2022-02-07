Man found dead inside Punaluu home after barricade situation

PUNALUU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police said a man is dead after he barricaded himself inside a home in Punaluu.

The investigation closed Kamehameha Highway between Keneke’s Grill at Punaluu and Kahana Bay.

Honolulu police set up command post at Kahana Bay Beach Park. The first call came in around noon for an assault case involving a 47-year-old man and 60-year-old woman. Police say the man then barricaded himself, possibly armed. A female was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police said officers went into the home and found a man with apparent gun shot wounds dead. Everyone who lives in the home accounted for.

The incident also caused a long traffic nightmare for drivers.

“We were in town for work, trying to get home,” said Tereiti Robinson, a Laie resident. “Been here almost four hours. We got here a little after 2 p.m. and we’ve been waiting here since. I think we’ve seen four big police vans come by. One of the armored trucks, at least three dozen cop cars, plus a chopper flying around.”

“When I came out of the car I thought it was an accident, but no they said there was a hostage something going on in the white house down here on the corner,” said Toe Preston, a Hauula resident. “So I guess we have to wait until everything cools down.”

Kamehameha Highway has been reopened. The case remains under investigation.