HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating the murder of a 48-year-old male in the University area.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The victim – 48-year-old male – and suspect – 51-year-old male – got into an argument between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. last night, that escalated into a physical altercation.

The suspect reportedly called 911 but when emergency services arrived, the victim was already dead from injuries.

Officials pronounced his death on scene and the suspect was arrested for Murder in the Second Degree.

Officials said the victim and suspect were brothers.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The investigation is ongoing but the suspect is in custody pending further investigation.