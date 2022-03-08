HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police confirm they are investigating a homicide at a home on Lelekepue Place in Hawaii Loa Ridge.

Police were sent to the home around 10:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a missing person.

Later in the afternoon, missing persons detectives returned to the scene where they met with a 23-year-old man who said he resided at the residence and who was later confirmed to have had an intimate relationship with the missing person.

Through investigation, a standalone tub was observed filled with a concrete mix. A body, who HPD believe to be the victim, was later located in a state of decomposition within the mix.

The 23-year-old male left the residence with a 34-year-old male by the time the victim was found. HPD confirmed they are suspects in the case.

Both men were last seen in Waikiki Tuesday at around 1 a.m.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.

According to Lt. Thoemmes, an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow.