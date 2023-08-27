File — Honolulu Police Department vehicle police lights go off in the night.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is investigating an earlier morning shooting that killed a 21-year-old Kahului man on Sunday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

First responders were called to South Kihei Road for a “suspicious type of case,” shortly before 4:10 a.m. When they arrived they found a man outside of a building with two apparent gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

Preliminary investigation revealed a group of unknown individuals gathered north of Medic 3’s location at Uwapo Road when a brawl escalated into a shooting. Police said two gunshots were discharged.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact lead Detective Jhun-Lee Casio of the Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 244-6425.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.