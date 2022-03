HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway for an attempted murder incident that happened on Tuesday, March 8, at around 1:20 a.m. near Farrington Highway in Waianae.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), a male suspect used a dangerous instrument to hit a 25-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man before leaving the area.

HPD said no arrest has been made at this time.