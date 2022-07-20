HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a man in his 30s was arrested for suspicion of murder after his 27-year-old wife was fatally stabbed on the H-3 Freeway.

The incident happened around 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

According to HPD, witnesses observed a male suspect standing over a female victim and stabbing her multiple times.

Witnesses then pulled over and attempted to restrain the suspect however he escaped and ran into a nearby brush area with possession of the weapon. At the same time, witnesses rendered aid to the victim.

After police arrived at the scene and began searching the area, they were able to apprehend the suspect by 6:31 p.m.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two patients were treated for multiple apparent stab wounds and assault wounds. Both the victim and the suspect were transported to the nearest hospital, however, the victim was later pronounced dead.

HPD later said in a press conference that the suspect reportedly used the same knife that he was in possession of during the time of his arrest to injure himself.

During the press conference, HPD revealed that the suspect was an active member of the military who was married to the victim. The couple was recently been going through marital problems and were even arguing before the time of the fatal stabbing.

As police continue to investigate they will also be going through evidence such as past domestic violence cases that were documented.

“I do want to take this time to thank the public for their assistance and willingness to intervene as the situation unfolded. Their efforts were instrumental in the apprehension and arrest of the suspect,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police have recovered the vehicle involved in the case.