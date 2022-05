HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder in downtown Honolulu.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 by Fort Street Mall.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics gave life saving treatment to a 57-year-old man who was assaulted, and suffered a head injury.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.