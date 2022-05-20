HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday morning, Big Island officers responded to a report of a lifeless body near a tree in Kailua-Kona.

Officers arrived at the incident at the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Kaahumanu Highway shortly before 9:30 a.m.

After conducting an autopsy on Friday, officials determined the manner of the man’s death was homicide. The investigation was reclassified as murder in the second degree.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. You can also contact Detective Ray Fukada at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281 or email Ray.Fukada@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.