HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are looking for answers as they investigate the murder of a man that was found wrapped in plastic on a remote trail in Kula.

Wailuku officers responded to a report of possible human remains found on the afternoon of July 5.

Hunters led the officers along the trail, off Keanuhea Street, to a body that was wrapped in plastic.

The deceased man was identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Awai of Makawao.

Police arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith in Kahului on July 13. They were charged with Murder in the Second Degree and remain in custody.

John Joseph Smith’s bail was set at $500,000 and Stacy Smith’s bail was set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing and Maui PD asks anyone with information to call Detective Jhun-Lee Casio at (808) 244-6425 or, for those wanting to remain anonymous, (808) 242-6966.