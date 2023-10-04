HONOLULU (KHON2) — Authorities are looking into how youths are getting their hands on firearms following a rash of recent shootings involving young adults.

“Why is it guns are so accessible? There was also the chicken fight involving youth so how are they accessing these firearms? Is it ghost guns? Is it legally possessed guns by others in their family?” asked Honolulu Police Commission Chair Shannon Alivado during a meeting on Wednesday.

Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan replied saying answers to those questions remain under investigation

“They’re looking into where they’re acquiring guns. But we have a number of guns that are stolen during burglaries. So I don’t think any of the guns were legally purchased by the current person that used it. And then we do have some ghost guns so it’s a combination of all of that.” Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan

Sixteen-year-old Shae’dan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii was indicted on murder and multiple other felony charges.

He’s accused of being one of two suspects that opened fire at an illegal chicken fight in Maili in April. Two people were killed and three others were injured following the shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Javen Lopez was also indicted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting at the Waianae Boat Harbor back in September.

Lopez is set to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 5 as he remains in custody on $2 million bail.

The following week, McEnroe-Keaulii will appear in court on Monday, Oct. 9. He also remains in custody on $2 million bail.