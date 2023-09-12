HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is searching for the suspect involved in the death of Joseph Mattson whose decomposed body was found in Kahuku.

Police said Mattson was found after reports of a body decomposing in a bush on Marconi Road Friday evening. Due to the decomposition, his injuries were not obvious.

However, after an autopsy was done the next day, it was determined that Mattson had multiple stab wounds. Mattson’s death was subsequently ruled as a homicide.

The Honolulu Police Department has released the victim’s photo and is seeking witnesses in the murder case.

An undated photo of Joseph Mattson the 57-year-old victim involved in a homicide case in Kahuku. He is described to be 5’7”, 175 lbs with green eyes.

Police said Mattson wore a dark-colored Adidas t-shirt, dark-colored cargo shorts and black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Those who wish to send anonymous web tips can click here to submit one or via the P3 Tips app.