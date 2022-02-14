Police arrest murder suspect wanted in the death of Waipahu acupuncturist

Family, friends and loved ones gathered in front of Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare where the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said Jon Tokuhara was found fatally shot on Jan. 13. Waipahu, Hawaii, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Police confirmed they arrested a suspect in the murder of Jon Tokuhara on Monday, Feb. 14.

The arrest was around 6:10 p.m.

Police say the suspect was arrested for murder in the second degree and use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony. His bail is set at $1 million.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department thank the public for their help.

HPD said officers were sent to Tokuhara Acupuncture on Waipahu Depot Street at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, where they found the body of a 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara inside with a gunshot wound.