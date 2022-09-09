HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old man is in custody after he was accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 9, just after midnight in the Nanakuli area.

The 32-year-old complainant reported to police that she and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument, which then escalated when he restricted her airway.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of abuse-strangulation.

If you have any information about this case, contact HPD at (808) 529-3111.