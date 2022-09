HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 32-year-old man is in custody after he was accused of throwing an object at his girlfriend’s vehicle, causing the glass to shatter and fall on her.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at around 10 p.m. in the Waipahu area.

According to police, the suspect allegedly threw an object at his girlfriend’s head.

He was arrested on suspicion of criminal property damage and abuse of family or household members.