HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were 10 people arrested for driving under the influence on Saturday, and 11 people on Sunday on Oahu, according to the Honolulu Police Department arrest logs.

This is Click It or Ticket month which means police are cracking down on seat belt usage.

Anyone caught by a police officer without their seat belt will get a ticket with a fine of $102 on Oahu, Maui, and the Big Island.

On Kauai, the cost for a ticket for not wearing a seat belt is $112.