HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department said they responded to a 911 call on Tuesday, July 11.

The call led police to the Kona area where a man was seen committing numerous offenses including terroristic threatening and assault, stemming from an incident that occurred at a retail establishment in Kona on July 11.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Hawaiʻi police identified the man as 29-year-old Simon Nicholas Boone, of Antelope, California.

“At 4:59 a.m. Tuesday morning, Kona patrol officers responded to the 75-900 block of Henry Street for a report of a suspicious man with an empty soda box on each of his hands as if he was concealing a gun,” said a spokesperson for Hawaiʻi police.

According to police, the responding officers were able to locate the victim who had reported that Boone had approached her in the store’s parking lot with his arms extended and his hands covered by two separate soda boxes.

The woman said Boone then yelled at her and ordered her to get on the ground. The victim feared for her life and was able to safely make it into the grocery store.

Boone then pursued the victim into the store where he intentionally damaged more than $2,500 worth of merchandise as he tried to reach the victim.

Hawaiʻi police said that officers entered the store and observed the store had been ransacked with damaged merchandise strewn across the floor. Boone was located and was acting aggressively towards the two officers. He swung an umbrella as if it were a baseball bat.

Police said that a struggle ensued between Boone and the officers, during which Boone removed a Conducted Energy Weapon which is commonly known as a “taser”, from one of the officer’s duty work belt.

Boone then deployed the “taser” probes, which caused one to strike an officer’s hand and the other to strike a female bystander in her shin.

The officer and the bystander sustained minor injuries as a result of the “taser” deployment. Boone was then taken into custody and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station for processing.

Police said that after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, Boone was charged with the following offenses and his total bail was set at $63,000.

Two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

Second-degree criminal property damage.

Second-degree theft.

Two counts of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer.

Resist arrest.

Third-degree assault.

He remained in police custody until his initial hearing in Kona District Court on Wednesday, July 12.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer Joshua Stender, via email at Joshua.Stender@hawaiicounty.gov, or at the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.