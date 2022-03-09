HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a robbery after two suspects, who police said were carrying firearms, entered a residence in the McCully area.

The incident happened at 3:16 p.m. on Friday, March 4.

According to police, there were three victims: a 13-year-old boy, a 57-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. Police said the victims were allegedly restrained before the suspects burglarized the home.

One suspect, a 52-year-old man, was arrested on Tuesday, March 8.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.