HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said a man was arrested for theft on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at 7:06 p.m. when a male suspect snatched a cell phone out of a 69-year-old woman’s hand while she was walking on the street.

Officers said they were immediately on the scene and arrested a 35-year-old suspect. However, he has been released pending investigation.