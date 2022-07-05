HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is dead after he hit three vehicles on Highway 19 in Honomū on Monday, July 4, according to the Hawaii Island Police.

Hawaii Island Police said he has been identified as Malvin Reyes, 58, from Pepe‘ekeō.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

It happened just before 9 p.m.

Police said Reyes was going Hilo-bound or southbound on Māmalahoa Highway or Highway 19 when it crossed the centerline, sideswiped an SUV, then sideswiped a sedan, before going head-on into a third vehicle. The three vehicles that Reyes hit were going northbound or Waimea bound.



Reyes, was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the traffic collision.

Police said the drivers of the three vehicles, a 74-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 24-year-old woman were not injured in the crash.



Police said it is undetermined if alcohol, drugs, or speed are contributing factors.



This is the 21st fatal traffic accident this year compared to 12 fatal traffic collisions during the same time last year.



What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Anyone with information on this traffic collision is asked to contact Officer Blayne Matsui of the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit, at 808-961-2339, or via email at blayne.matsui@hawaiicounty.gov.