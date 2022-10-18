HONOLULU (KHON2) — The feds have made another arrest connected with a deadly fentanyl case.

Bronson Kepaa, 38, of Pearl City was charged with drug and firearms offenses after the Federal Bureau of Investigation allegedly found fentanyl powder in baggies in his Pearl City apartment, along with multiple guns.

After a person overdosed earlier this month, the victim’s grandmother and his phone was recovered by the Drug Enforcement Administration which allegedly led authorities to Sajib Anas who was arrested and charged with distribution.

Court documents showed his arrest appears to have led to several more drug ring participants who pointed authorities to Kepaa.