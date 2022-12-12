HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police said they received reports of a threat at President William McKinley High School on Monday, Dec. 12.

According to the Department of Education, a threat was called in.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The high school was evacuated and students were moved to Thomas Square during the investigation.

After a search of the campus, the Honolulu Police Department said they found no suspicious items and students and staff were returned to the school.

All lanes of South King Street from Ward Avenue were closed while the police investigated The roads have since been reopened