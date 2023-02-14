HONOLULU (KHON2) — At least six cars were vandalized with white paint in Kaimuki over the weekend. Residents call it a senseless crime and are calling on each other to help protect their property.

Cars parked on Center Street were splashed with white paint. The incident has left some residents uneasy about what’s happening in their neighborhood.

“Not only as a car owner but just as a homeowner, not knowing who is around your property vandalizing, possibly your car or your home,” said resident J.R. Turner.

Residents said it must’ve happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Their main question is why would somebody want to do this?

Residents are trying to find answers as they try to make sense of it all.

“Somebody was just upset at somebody else and took it out on cars that were available. The cars up the street are parked in a perpendicular position so it’s relatively easy to spray them as you go by,” said resident Mark Merlin.

“It’s a senseless act. I don’t know why somebody would go by and spray paint over cars. It’s just really difficult for me to grasp,” said Turner.

Honolulu Police Department’s Crime Mapping website doesn’t show an increase in crime in the area. But, residents are left wondering what would come next. The Neighborhood Security Watch is asking area residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if there’s any footage of the suspect.

“It’s still disconcerting that this happened, so I’m hoping that the person is just going through a phase or is caught, both,” said Merlin.

“Unfortunately, in these times and days, you have to be careful because you just don’t know when something could happen,” said Turner.

Residents said they know police can’t be everywhere at all times. So, they’re calling on each other to look out for anything suspicious and report them right away.