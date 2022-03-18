HONOLULU (KHON2) — An indictment filed on March 16 by the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney’s office revealed that a Palolo couple face three counts of labor trafficking in the first degree.

Pomerrine and Kevin Robert were charged with felony labor trafficking on Friday, March 11 for, what court documents stated, bringing a mother and daughter from Guam to Hawaii and forcing them to work for them by withholding their passports.

The indictment said the victims were held against their will for two years.

If convicted, the Roberts could go to prison for up to 20 years. They are both in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center and their bail is set at $250,000 each.

The couple’s next court appearance is Thursday, March 24.