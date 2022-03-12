HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Pālolo couple has been charged with alleged human trafficking of a young girl and her mother.

Pomerrine and Kevin Robert were charged with felony labor trafficking on Friday, according to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.

The couple allegedly brought a mother and daughter from Guam to Hawaii, took away their passports and forced the two to work for them.

The husband and wife were each charged with two counts of first-degree labor trafficking which is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“Human trafficking, whether for labor or sex, is an abhorrent crime that deserves the full attention of all levels of law enforcement: federal, state, and county,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm.

“Trafficking victims often bear invisible scars that stay with them for the rest of their lives. My administration is dedicated to stopping trafficking in all of its forms and this case is just the beginning of our efforts. In addition to our dedicated and hardworking prosecutors, the Department recently hired an investigator dedicated solely to trafficking crimes, which will allow us to more effectively investigate and prosecute traffickers of every stripe.” Steve Alm, Prosecuting Attorney

The couple is being held on $250,000 bail.