HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — While many were ripping open Christmas gifts from Santa, an alleged attempted murder was occurring at Leilani Estates subdivision early Christmas morning, Dec. 25.

Hawai’i Police Department has announced that they have arrested and charged 33-year-old Sione Koula Sipinga of Pāhoa with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearm prohibited, carrying/use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways and first-degree reckless endangering.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

HPD said his bail has been set at $175,000.

On Jan. 5, HPD conferred with County Prosecutors Office, Area I Criminal Investigation Section which led detectives to charge Sipinga.

According to HPD, these charges come from an incident reported on Dec. 25. The report showed that just before 7:30 a.m. on Christmas day HPD responded to a call that shots were being fired at Leilani Estates subdivision.

The alleged 59-year-old victim of the shooting called police to say that he had been allegedly shot by an acquaintance while driving and again after a collision involving the alleged victim’s and alleged suspect’s vehicles.

Officers who responded contacted the alleged victim who identified Sipinga as the suspect. HPD said Sipinga was not at the scene when they arrived.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives began an investigation into the incident.

HPD led a canvassing effort in the area of Leilani Estates subdivision in order to locate Sipinga and his vehicle.

HPD located Sipinga’s vehicle at one of his neighbor’s homes where HPD took it into custody for evidence. They also took the alleged victims vehicle into custody.

Sipinga was able to evade HPD until Jan. 4 when he was arrested in Leilani Estates at 10:30 p.m.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Sipinga is in police custody as he awaits his initial appearance in court which is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6 in the Hilo District Court.

HPD said that if you have any information on this case to contact them.



