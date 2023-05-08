HONOLULU (KHON) — The total losses reported by elderly victims in 2022 increased 84% from 2021, according to the FBI’s annual Elder Fraud Report.

In 2022, the FBI reveals over 88,000 Americans 60 years and older reported falling victim to scams, with losses totaling more than $3 billion.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Federal Bureau of Investigation breaks down the numbers by state. In Hawaii, 399 residents over the age of 60 were targeted by scammers, with residents losing $16,334,492.

“These bad actors are very sophisticated in intelligence, and how to victimize and seek out vulnerabilities,” said Miranda, a Victim Specialist with FBI Honolulu.

Common scams targeting kupuna include illegal call centers, where fraudsters, mostly in South Asia, prey on who unfamiliar with technology.

Lottery scams also ran rampant in 2022, where elderly victims are led to believe they won a big contest but must pay upfront fees to claim their prize.

Kupuna also fell victim to romance scams.

The FBI said scammers will often message their victim online, establish a relationship and said they’re in the military or a trades-based industry doing work outside of the United States.

Authorities said that makes it easier to avoid meeting in person, making it more likely the victim will send money overseas for “emergencies.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If you or someone you know suspect they’ve fallen victim to a scam, call the FBI Honolulu office at 808-566-4300 or go to tips.fbi.gov.