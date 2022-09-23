HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks & Recreation is looking for witnesses after nine trees in Mililani were destroyed.

The trees were part of a planting project that started in 2018 and continued in 2020, with 34 total trees being planted. Each costs approximately $1,750 to purchase, install and maintain.

Many of the nine trees destroyed this week were nearly established and already showing signs of maturation. The total estimated loss is $15,750.

Photos show clean cuts at the base of the trees, which suggest that tools were used and the vandalism was “potentially more than a random act of stupidity,” according to the City. The trees impacted were along Anania Drive between Meheula Parkway and Lanikūhana Ave.

The Honolulu Department of Parks & Recreation is looking for witnesses after nine trees on Anania Drive in Mililani were destroyed. (Courtesy: Honolulu Dept. of Parks & Recreation)

The City is reminding people that it is illegal to damage any City tree, tree stake or guard. Violators may be fined up to $500 and spend up to six months in prison.

Anyone who witnessed this incident should call police.