HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks & Recreation is looking for witnesses after nine trees in Mililani were destroyed.
The trees were part of a planting project that started in 2018 and continued in 2020, with 34 total trees being planted. Each costs approximately $1,750 to purchase, install and maintain.
Many of the nine trees destroyed this week were nearly established and already showing signs of maturation. The total estimated loss is $15,750.
Photos show clean cuts at the base of the trees, which suggest that tools were used and the vandalism was “potentially more than a random act of stupidity,” according to the City. The trees impacted were along Anania Drive between Meheula Parkway and Lanikūhana Ave.
The City is reminding people that it is illegal to damage any City tree, tree stake or guard. Violators may be fined up to $500 and spend up to six months in prison.
Anyone who witnessed this incident should call police.