HONOLULU (KHON2) – A man was charged in connection with a sex assault that happened on the Big Island.



The prosecuting attorney said Christopher Sanburn, 34, was charged in a sexual assault which happened on Friday, June 24 at a vacation rental in Puna.



Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You



Sanburn, who is from Oregon, was charged with one count of sex assault in the second degree which is a class B felony. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison or five years probation and up to 18 months in jail.

He was also charged with sex assault in the fourth degree.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

He is in custody in lieu of $52,000 bail.